Legion Of Merit Recognizes People's Efforts To Improve India-US Bilateral Ties: PM Modi

Upon being conferred with the 'Legion of Merit' award by the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government's 'conviction and commitment' to continue working with the US government. The Prime Minister asserted that the 'Legion of Merit' award recognises the efforts of the people of India and the US to improve bilateral ties. India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, PM Modi also stated that the relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC can leverage 'vast potential' of people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of humanity. On the occasion, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also echoed the Prime Minister's views as he expressed confidence in the growth of the bilateral ties between India and US.

I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2020

The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2020

On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2020

PM Modi was presented with the highest degree 'Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit' which is given only to the Head of State or Government. The award was in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges.

POTUS Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The awards were received by their respective ambassadors in Washington DC. President Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the Indian Prime Minister. Other awards presented to PM Modi include the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018), Order of Zayed Award by United Arab Emirates (2019), Order of St Andrew by Russia (2019), and Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives (2019).

