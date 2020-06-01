BJP's Lekhi Slams China Mouthpiece's 'Cold War' Alignment Warning; Raises Stooge Pakistan

Amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and China over a score of issues, the latter, via state-run media, advised India against ‘becoming US pawn’ and meddling into the emerging cold war. In a fiery response to China’s warning to India, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Monday that India is nobody’s pawn and knows well how to protect its interests.

An article published through China's mouthpiece Global Times remarked that if India engages in US-China confrontation, the action would cause a ‘huge economic blow' to India, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If, in a new Cold War, India leans toward the US or becomes a US pawn attacking China, the economic and trade ties between the two Asian neighbours will suffer a devastating blow. And it would be too much for the Indian economy to take such a hit at the current stage,” it said.

READ | China's Mouthpiece Attempts Warning To India Amid 'Cold War' With US; Lekhi Hits Back

READ | India-China Military Commanders To Meet Soon To Defuse Tensions Along LAC: Sources

'India is a market for cheap Chinese products'

Taking a dig at China over the warning, Meenakshi said, “India is a market for China’s cheap products, both figuratively and literally, so please don’t talk about economic costs.” The BJP leader went on to say that China would do a better job at ‘advising’ rather than siding with its pawn – Pakistan.

Back to a huff and a puff. India is a market 4your cheap products both figuratively & literally, so please don’t talk about economic costs. India is no body’s pawn it knows exactly how to protect its interests but China would do well in advising & not siding with its stooge Pak https://t.co/irdUwFvHNM — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 31, 2020

READ | Pompeo Is 'certain' China Will Use Situation In America To Gain More Territory

Tensions between the US and China seem to have entered a new Cold War over a wide range of issues. At this point, the US has also offered to mediate between India and China over the LAC border conflict. While India is committed to settling the matter peacefully, China has expressed concerns over America's mediation into the matter.

READ | Diplomatic, Military Talks On To Resolve Border Row With China: Shah