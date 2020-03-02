The Debate
Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju Takes Charge As 49th Corps Commander

General News

 Lieutenant General BS Raju took over as the 49th Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps. Lt. General BS Raju has succeeded Lt. General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon

Chinar Corps

Succeeding Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju on Monday took over charge as the 49th Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps. Earlier on February 29, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon had handed over command of the Kashmir based 15 Corps to Lieutenant General BS Raju.

Before taking over the charge of the 49th Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General BS Raju served as the Director-General of Staff Duties at Army Headquarters. 

READ | Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon speaks about normalcy in the valley, highlights Army's effort

Chinar Corps of the Indian army congratulates  Lieutenant General BS Raju

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Monday took to it's official Twitter handle and congratulated Lieutenant General BS Raju for taking over charge of Chinar Corps. The Twitter post also informed about the new Corps Commander paying tribute to the brave soldiers who offered sacrificed their lives for the country. Corps Commander BS Raju also prayed for peace in Kashmir. 

READ | People nurturing separatist feelings have been shown door: Lt Gen BS Raju

'Army is a friend of every civilian'-  Lieutenant General BS Raju

Lieutenant General BS Raju, has earlier served as the brigade commander along the Line of Control and later, led the 'Victor Force', a counter-insurgency group of the Army that looks after the militancy-hit south Kashmir region.

Earlier on Sunday while speaking to a news agency, the new Corps commander had said, "The Army is a friend of every civilian and that message has been conveyed aptly by my predecessor. My every attempt would be to continue this practice." 

While talking about the situation with Pakistan, Lieutenant General BS Raju said, ''We are prepared to give them a befitting reply and defeat their nefarious designs."

READ | Terrorist recruitment of children down 45% since Art370 abrogation: Chinar Corps Commander

READ | The viral story of how Army dog 'Menaka' saluted Chinar Corps Commander & he saluted back

(With PTI inputs) 

