Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju Takes Charge As 49th Corps Commander

Succeeding Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju on Monday took over charge as the 49th Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps. Earlier on February 29, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon had handed over command of the Kashmir based 15 Corps to Lieutenant General BS Raju.

Lieutenant General BS Raju took charge as the 49th Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps on 1st March. Before taking over as the Chinar Corps Commander, the General was tenanting the appointment of Director General Staff Duties at Army Headquarters.

Before taking over the charge of the 49th Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General BS Raju served as the Director-General of Staff Duties at Army Headquarters.

Chinar Corps of the Indian army congratulates Lieutenant General BS Raju

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Monday took to it's official Twitter handle and congratulated Lieutenant General BS Raju for taking over charge of Chinar Corps. The Twitter post also informed about the new Corps Commander paying tribute to the brave soldiers who offered sacrificed their lives for the country. Corps Commander BS Raju also prayed for peace in Kashmir.

Corps Commander BS Raju paid rich tributes at the Chinar War Memorial, to the gallant soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice. Also prayed for peace in Kashmir.

'Army is a friend of every civilian'- Lieutenant General BS Raju

Lieutenant General BS Raju, has earlier served as the brigade commander along the Line of Control and later, led the 'Victor Force', a counter-insurgency group of the Army that looks after the militancy-hit south Kashmir region.

Earlier on Sunday while speaking to a news agency, the new Corps commander had said, "The Army is a friend of every civilian and that message has been conveyed aptly by my predecessor. My every attempt would be to continue this practice."

While talking about the situation with Pakistan, Lieutenant General BS Raju said, ''We are prepared to give them a befitting reply and defeat their nefarious designs."

