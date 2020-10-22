'Like Swine Flu, COVID-19 Cases Might Shoot Up During Winter': AIIMS Director Guleria

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria has stated that the prevalence of Coronavirus is likely to shoot up during the upcoming winter season in India. Highlighting the spike in Swine flu during the winter season, Guleria stated that there is data that shows air pollution may also lead to a higher prevalence of COVID-19. He added that his claims are based on a study done in China and Italy in the past few months.

Swine flu shows spike during winter. Likely that COVID would also do the same. There's data that shows air pollution may also lead to higher prevalence of #COVID19. It's based on a study done in last few months in Italy & China: Delhi AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria (file pic) pic.twitter.com/GJlJfkGesL — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID has surged to 77,06,946 with nearly 55,838 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry. The number of total active cases at present are 7,15,812 after a decrease of 24,278 in the last 24 hours while the total number of fatalities has reached 116614. Moreover, the Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that 9,86,70,363 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 21st October.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 77 Lakhs; Bihar & Maha Dy CM Test COVID+ve

'Work on COVID vaccine underway': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday apprised the nation about the potential vaccine for Coronavirus being in advanced stages of development and the government is taking efforts to make the vaccine available for all. The Prime Minister also urged the nation to not be negligent and ensure that proper protection and protocols followed to prevent the Coronavirus infection.

READ | PM Modi Shares Update On COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘Govt To Ensure It Reaches Every Indian'

"We are seeing that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity. Many countries are working on this. Scientists in our country are also working hard for a vaccine. In India as well, work is underway on various Coronavirus vaccines. Some of these are in advanced stages of development," PM Modi said. He also added that efforts are being taken by the Government to make the vaccine available for every Indian as soon as it is developed.

READ | 2.67 Lakh Recoveries In Kerala, COVID Cases Inch Towards 3.50