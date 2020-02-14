Tiger Shroff Called 'Tiger Ma'am' And Shradhha Kapoor's Reaction Is Hilarious; Watch Video

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are on a promotional spree for upcoming movie Baaghi 3. After the Baaghi 3 trailer received a humongous response from movie-goers, fans have their hopes pinned on the movie. Recently,Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted together during the promotions of Baaghi 3 when something hilarious happened.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' From 'Baaghi 3' Loved By Netizens

Tiger Shroff and Shradhha Kapoor were seen striking a pose for the paparazzi. The photographers were seen telling the stars to pose for different angles. Amidst everything, one of the photographers happened to say ‘Tiger Ma’am’. Shraddha Kapoor immediately caught the blunder and looked towards Tiger Shroff saying, ‘Did he just say Tiger Ma’am?’.

Shradhha Kapoor laughed hilariously at the incident. Thereafter, the duo continued to pose for the paparazzi again. The video of the blunder has taken social media by storm. The viral video is making fans burst out in laughter. Have a look at the video here:

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Finds Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor Chemistry "hot" In 'Dus Bahane 2.0'

About the movie Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller movie helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is jointly produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. The movie stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Baaghi 3 is theatrically scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

ALSO READ| Abhishek Bachchan Replies THIS To A Fan Comparing Him To Tiger Shroff In 'Dus Bahane 2.0'

Baaghi 3 plot

Baaghi 3 is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil movie Vettai. The plot of Baaghi 3 is based on the lives of two brothers who share an unbreakable bond. The plot focuses on how one of the brothers travel to Syria for some work and gets kidnapped by the insurgent groups. The other brother goes on a rampage to bring his brother back safely.

ALSO READ| Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Lifting Heavy Barbells Are Inspirational; See Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.