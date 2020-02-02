Randeep Hooda Fumes At Officials 'washing Hands Off' Over Animal Deaths; Tags Maha CM, PMO

One of the celebrities to raise their voice over animal welfare, Randeep Hooda expressed his fury with the recent deaths of wildlife in Maharashtra. The actor was not just unhappy over the deaths of leopards, bears and a deer, but also was not pleased with the officials passing the buck over the responsibility over it. The Sarbjit star tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and even the Prime Minister’s Office to fix the accountability so that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Sharing pictures of the animals, Randeep Hooda took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote that two leopards, two bears and deer were electrocuted in Bhadravati near Chandrapur. The actor claimed that the incident happened despite the movement of the leopard being recorded a few days before. The Kick star added that the forest department claimed that since they did not die on forest land, it was not under its jurisdiction.

Randeep also said that the wildlife were not going to be monitored by the factory management. He also expressed his displeasure about officials washing hands off when Schedule 1 animals have been killed. Tagging Uddhav Thackeray, PMO, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Secretary General, Global Tiger Forum(GTF), he called for accountablity to prevent such incidents.

Here are the posts

2 leopards, 2 bears n a deer were electrocuted in Bhadravati near Chandrapur.

Movement of leopard was rexorded couple of days ago. Dept says since these animals did not die in forest land hence not in their jurisdiction. @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @ntca_india pic.twitter.com/eRUnQT3dwS — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 1, 2020

Factory management will obviously not monitor wildlife. Schedule 1 animals got killed, n we are busy washing our hands off. Someone should be held accountable for this so that incidents like this don't take place in future @Dr_RajeshGopal@moefcc @pmoindia — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 1, 2020

A few days ago, Randeep had also called for robust mitigation measures on proposed and existing projects, sharing a video of a leopard collapsing after ‘#roadkills’. Stating that an elephant and leopard were dead, he shared that such incidents were only going to increase if measures were not taken.

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda is also a professional equestrian. The actor is known to express his views over the treatment of animals. His Instagram handle is filled with stunning photographs of wildlife.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randeep will next be seen in Love Aaj Kal and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has a more prominent role in the latter which is his reunion with Salman after Kick. The movie, directed by Prabhudeva, also stars Disha Patani.

