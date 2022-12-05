Lip-smacking Menu For G20 Sherpas' Meeting In Udaipur OUT As India Becomes President

India has taken over the presidency of G20 from Indonesia. The G20 Sherpas meetings are being held all over India. They began from Anadaman and Nicobar Islands and from there, moved to the mainland. G20 Sherpa meeting is being held in the lake city of Udaipur. G20 is becoming an increasingly important multilateral summit, primarily due to the ineffectiveness of UN.

The G20 India Twitter handle has put out a tweet, which mentions all the food that is being served. Cuisine actually plays an important role in diplomacy, the French are known as masters of it. The modern phenomenon of restaurants started in France as well. Sadly, the image of Indian food outside India has always been butter chicken or chicken tikka. In most Indian restaurants outside India, Indian cuisine evokes the image of curry and rice. The general perception is that all the curries taste the same, and in restaurants, they sadly do.The French pay close attention to how French cuisine is represented abroad and even have a rigorous certification system.

Politics of food

Cheese made out of pasteurised milk in America will never be mistaken for more than 300 types of French cheese. France ensures the authentic cuisine is represented. India is now attempting to do the same with this menu. Most of the food in this menu won't be a familiar dish for foreigners, but for Indians, they will be. Consider the Safed Maans (white mutton). It is the understated counterpart of the Lal Maans, and the roots of this dish can be traced back to the Jangli Maans, which is meat cooked during hunting expeditions.

G20India Royal Rajasthan Thali showcases India's wide selection of millets.



With 2023 being the International Year of Millets (IYOM), as declared by the UN due to India's initiative, the 1st Sherpa Meeting has its priorities on the menu.

The menu represents authentic, rustic, Indian cuisine. The French had an entire movement dedicated to reducing the use of spices in their cuisine, to maintain the natural flavour of the food and to ensure their cuisine did not become some sort of puritanism, they started experimenting with their cuisine. The movement was known as Nouvelle. In Nouvelle, experimentation is allowed, but the food should not be overpowered with spices, to maintain that continuity with the original recipe. The menu posted by G20 India, represents the same spirit.

History of Udaipur

Udaipur was founded in 1568 by Maharana Udai Singh II, who chose the site for its natural beauty and strategic location. The city was built around a series of man-made lakes, which provided water for the residents and served as a defence against invaders. Over the years, Udaipur has been home to many famous rulers, including the legendary Maharana Pratap (who was son of Udai Singh II), who fought against the Mughal Empire to defend the city's independence. The city's many palaces and forts, including the City Palace and the Lake Palace, reflect its rich cultural heritage and the grandeur of its rulers.