Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away; PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Pay Tribute

General News

Paying his tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is the guiding light who remains in the heart

PM

Paying his tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is the guiding light who remains in the heart of lakhs of people. Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. Acting upon his wish, the seer was shifted to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and the treatment was supposed to continue there.

READ: Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away, 3-day mourning period announced

The Prime Minister also said that Swami Vishwesha Teertha was a powerhouse of service and spirituality. He addded that he considers himself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from him. He recalled his recent meeting with Swami Vishwesha Teertha and extended condolences to his followers. 

READ: Yediyurappa announces compensation for CAA protest victims' kin, to be given after inquiry

Home Minister pays tribute

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his tributes to Swami Vishwesha Teertha. Taking to Twitter, he said that he is deeply pained to learn about his demise. He added that Swami was epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. He also said that he was endless source of positivity. 

Karnataka CM visits ailing Pejavara seer

Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away, 3-day mourning period announced

