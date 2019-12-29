Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away; PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Pay Tribute

Paying his tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is the guiding light who remains in the heart of lakhs of people. Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. Acting upon his wish, the seer was shifted to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and the treatment was supposed to continue there.

The Prime Minister also said that Swami Vishwesha Teertha was a powerhouse of service and spirituality. He addded that he considers himself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from him. He recalled his recent meeting with Swami Vishwesha Teertha and extended condolences to his followers.

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers. pic.twitter.com/sJMxIfIUSS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Home Minister pays tribute

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his tributes to Swami Vishwesha Teertha. Taking to Twitter, he said that he is deeply pained to learn about his demise. He added that Swami was epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. He also said that he was endless source of positivity.

Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels. pic.twitter.com/K25CQx6wwG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 29, 2019

Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an endless source of positivity. His teachings and thoughts will always continue to guide us. I was fortunate to have received his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/TIJbVaFcUT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 29, 2019

Karnataka CM visits ailing Pejavara seer

