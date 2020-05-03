Lockdown 3.0: CM Edappadi Announces List Of Services That Will Be Open In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has come up with a new set of rules to be followed in the state during phase three of the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that baring a few services, rest can be allowed to be open between 11 am to 5 pm across the state.

"Apart from hair salons/beauty salons, hardware, cement, building materials, sanitaryware, electrical goods, mobile phone, computer, home appliances, electric motor, eyeglasses, repairs, rest can be operated from 11 am to 5 pm," the chief minister tweeted in Tamil.

முடி திருத்தகங்கள்/ அழகுநிலையங்கள் தவிர, ஹார்டுவேர், சிமெண்ட், கட்டுமான பொருட்கள், சானிடரிவேர், எலெக்ட்ரிக்கல் பொருட்கள் மொபைல்போன், கணிப்பொறி, வீட்டு உபயோக பொருட்கள், மின் மோட்டார், கண் கண்ணாடி விற்பனை, பழுதுநீக்குதல் உள்ளிட்ட தனிக்கடைகள் காலை 11மணி முதல் மாலை 5 வரை செயல்படலாம். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) May 2, 2020

With the Centre announcing an extension of the lockdown imposed till May 17, the Tamil Nadu administration has issued new guidelines to be followed amid the extended lockdown. The Cabinet which met on Saturday has decided that there will be no relaxation in any of the containment zones in Tamil Nadu irrespective of the relaxations advised by the Centre in different zones. The state administration has issued distinguished guidelines for the Chennai corporation and other districts in the state.

Guidelines for Chennai

SEZ and export units allowed to function with 25% of the workforce. Companies to facilitate transportation for employees

IT Companies allowed to function with either 10% or 20 employees in the company.

Essential shops to remain open from 6 am to 5 pm (apart from containment zones)

E-commerce facilities to be restricted to only essentials

Restaurants allowed to operate between 6 AM - 9 PM. Only takeouts, no dine-in.

All standalone shops including essential and non-essential stores allowed to open

Barbers and saloons restricted from opening services

Guidelines for remaining districts in Tamil Nadu (except containment zones)

Industries which are away from the corporation and municipal limits allowed to function

Textile Industries allowed functioning with 50% of the workforce after inspection

SEZ and export units allowed to function with 50% of the workforce

IT companies can work with 30% of the workforce

All shops in villages can remain open from 9 am to 5 pm

Restaurants allowed to open between 6 am and 9 pm

Collectors and Corporation Commissioner should ensure physical distancing, sanitation and welfare of the employees

Gatherings prohibited, Section 144 still in place

Malls, Liquor shops, theatres and gyms will be shut

No Taxi, auto to ply

Metro and interstate transport not to run

Resorts and hotels to remain closed

For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported a COVID-19 death and over 200 cases while a transgender tested positive, the first in the state, the Health Department said on Saturday. A 14-day old girl baby and a four-year-old boy were among the total of 231 coronavirus positive cases reported on Saturday with Chennai contributing the majority of 174.