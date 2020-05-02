'Lockdown 3.0 A Preliminary Test That Our Nation Shall Pass,' Says VP Venkaiah Naidu

After the Centre announced its decision to extend the lockdown for a period of two more weeks, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday lauded the country for fighting this battle against the COVID-19 virus with a 'commonality of vision, intent, and determination.'

In his Facebook post, Venkaiah Naidu called the lockdown 3.0 "a preliminary test" that the nation shall pass. "We have so far successfully adopted our version of COVID as a tool...Commonality of Vision, Intent and Determination to fight COVID disease and need to persist with it," he said.

'No option to fail'

"Lockdown 3.0 is a preliminary test that our nation shall pass as we don't have the option to fail. The way all stakeholders conduct themselves during these 2 weeks will decide further course of action against coronavirus," he said.

Naidu stressed under lockdown 3.0, initiative and responsibility of fighting COVID-19 is more in the hands of other stakeholders than with the Central government. Emphasizing that all need to behave well so as not to lose the gains of first two lockdowns while seeking to kickstart economic activities, he appealed to everyone to rise to the occasion and decide the time frame to return to"pre corona normalcy."

Lockdown extended by 2 weeks

In a massive development, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place.

Currently, India has 37336 cases with 1218 deaths. The MHA has also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. MHA also reiterated that the activities like plying of cycle rickshaws & auto-rickshaws, taxis & cab aggregators, intra-district & inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and salons will remain prohibited in red zones outside containment zones.

(With Agency Inputs)

