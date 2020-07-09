Lockdown Imposed In Entire Uttar Pradesh From July 10-13;all Establishments To Remain Shut

In a massive development on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a lockdown in the entire state from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13. Earlier, the lockdown had been imposed only in containment zones. This latest move is aimed at containing the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19, encephalitis, dengue, etc.

On July 12 and July 13, a massive cleanliness and sanitization campaign would be conducted. Moreover, door-to-door medical screening for COVID-19 detection shall commence across the state. Additionally, the magistrate and police officials will hold a joint march in every district. Currently, there are 10,373 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 862 fatalities have been recorded.

Uttar Pradesh Government imposes lockdown in the State from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on 13th July. pic.twitter.com/KISyWekCW8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2020

Read: Shiv Sena Reopens War Of Words With UP CM Yogi; Makes 'Har Ghar Vikas Dubey Niklega' Jibe

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate: UP Government #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/7rUHYXnT8a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2020

Read: Sona Mohapatra Praises Yogi Adityanath, Says She Doesn't Care About Friends' 'woke-ness'

Permitted activities:

Essential services

Trains and flights scheduled to arrive in UP

Buses to transport people arriving from trains and flights

Trucks carrying goods

Vehicular movement on state and national highways

Industries in rural areas

Continuous units in urban areas

Construction of expressways, roads

Projects of PWD

Prohibited activities:

All offices, markets and commercial establishments

Bus service within the state

Industries in urban areas

Read: Pay Special Attention To Meerut Division: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Unlock 2.0 commences

A day after the MHA extended the nationwide lockdown till July 31, the UP government had released fresh guidelines for the Unlock 2.0 phase from July 1 to July 30. While the night curfew in the rest of the state was to be observed from 10 pm to 5 am, people in Meerut were directed to not leave their homes from 8 pm to 6 am till July 10. Only essential services were permitted in containment zones.

Moreover, areas outside the containment zones where there is a risk of COVID-19 spread can be classified as buffer zones. Persons above the age of 65 years, pregnant women, people having co-morbidities, and children below the age of 10 years were advised to stay at home. Wearing of face covers or masks, observing social distancing measures and staggering of work hours is mandatory.