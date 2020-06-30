Uttar Pradesh Govt Unveils Guidelines For Unlock 2.0;night Curfew In Meerut From 8 Pm-6 Am

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, June 30, released fresh guidelines for the Unlock 2.0 phase from July 1 to July 30. This comes a day after the MHA extended the nationwide lockdown till July 31. While the night curfew in the rest of the state will be observed from 10 pm to 5 am, people in Meerut cannot leave their homes from 8 pm to 6 am till July 10. The lockdown will be implemented in containment zones, where only essential services are permitted.

Moreover, areas outside the containment zones where there is a risk of COVID-19 spread can be classified as buffer zones. Persons above the age of 65 years, pregnant women, people having co-morbidities, and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home. Wearing of face covers or masks, observing social distancing measures and staggering of work hours is mandatory. At present, there are 6711 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh while 697 patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus so far.

Prohibited activities outside containment zones

All schools, colleges, coaching classes.

International passenger air operations barring for those flights permitted by the Ministry of Affairs

Metro Rail services

All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and assembly halls

All kinds of gatherings

Permitted activities outside containment zones

Distance education

Training institutions of Centre and state governments will be operational as per SOP

All activities barring for the 'prohibited activities' shall be allowed.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 5,66,840 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 3,34,822 patients have been discharged while 16,893 fatalities have been reported. Addressing the people of the nation earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to them to take care in the wake of the impending Monsoon and Unlock 2.0. He highlighted that India is in a very stable state as far as the COVID-19 mortality rate is concerned. At the same time, he stated that it was a matter of great concern that people were becoming lax about social distancing measures. The PM stressed it was necessary to pay a lot of attention to the lockdown violations in the containment zones.

