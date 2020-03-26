ICC Confirms No Cricket Till June 2020 After Postponing T20 World Cup, WC 2023 Qualifiers

Amidst rising concerns around the global coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council is now beginning to take calls on the future of its events. The ICC has now announced that all events until the end of June have been postponed and will be subject to further review. The fate of the T20 World Cup 2020 will be decided later.

ICC cancels all T20 World Cup qualifiers and more due to coronavirus

Through a press release on its website, the ICC revealed that it was suspending all events up until the end of June in an effort to curb the COVID-19 transmission. The ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley cited how the ICC's No.1 priority at the moment is safeguarding the players, fans and all the personnels involved. It is because of this that the ICC is postponing events and the future of the remaining tournaments in the year will be further elaborated upon. The end of this year had a major ICC tournament in the form of the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 and the tournament's current schedule may be altered. At the moment, the Men's T20 World Cup should begin on October 18.

ICC events postponed for now

Here are all the T20 World Cup 2021 qualifying events that have been postponed by the ICC.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A – Asia - Host Kuwait; 16 – 21 April

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub- Regional Qualifier– Africa – Host South Africa; 27 April – 3 May

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A – Europe - Host Spain; 16 - 22 May

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier C – Europe - Host Belgium; 10 - 16 June

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B – Asia - Host Malaysia; 26 June – 2 July

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B – Europe- Host Finland; 24 - 30 June

The other events that have been postponed are Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifying events. The BCCI will also be having a tough time ahead as it has to decide on the fate of IPL 2020. Along with this, discussions for Asia Cup T20 will also be held with the ACC as the Pakistan Cricket Board will hope to host a problem-free tournament.

