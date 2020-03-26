Harbhajan Singh ANGRY To See Protestors Attacking Policeman During Nationwide Lockdown

The world has come to a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak. India is one of the countries which has been affected by the virus and the situation doesn't look very promising as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 600 as of Thursday. While the nation observed a Janta Curfew on Sunday, the central government ordered a nationwide lockdown two days later till April 15. The Health Department is doing everything it can to treat the patients suffering from coronavirus.

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at protestors

The police officials in the country are ensuring everyone stays indoors in order to contain the coronavirus. But some people have been flouting the rules by coming out on the streets like any normal day. In a recent video that has been doing the rounds on social media, people are seen beating a policeman because they are trying to do their duty.

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and shared the video. He condemned the attack on policemen and said that people needed to change their perspective towards them. Harbhajan Singh added that the policemen were putting their lives at risk to ensure public safety. Harbhajan Singh further said that they also have families but they were doing their duty for the country. Harbhajan Singh urged people to be sensible by staying home in order to have a better tomorrow.

We have to change our fucking attitude towards police.don’t forget they are putting their life to save ours.they also have families but they r doing their duty for the nation..why can’t we all just stay at home and be sensible for once for better tomorrow. Plz be sensible 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/lEXD0LJSgM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 26, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: ANI