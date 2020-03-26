Jimmy Neesham Makes Comic Meme On 'Namaste Over Handshake' Diktat In UK

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. Jimmy Neesham also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms. Jimmy Neesham's tweets and comments have left his fans in splits more often than not.

Jimmy Neesham's latest tweet has fans in splits

Jimmy Neesham was at it once again as he shared a video of UK"s Prince Charles on Twitter. In the video, Prince Charles was seen getting down from his car and walk towards a few people to greet them. Prince Charles takes his hand forward to shake hands with them but immediately refrains and greets them with an Indian-style 'Namaste'. The world has accepted 'Namaste' as a universal form to greet each other amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Neesham has compared this situation to him reaching for his fridge at night to take beers which are chilled without being caught doing so. Jimmy Neesham captioned the video, "Me reaching into the fridge for a beer at 12, then 1, then 1:30... #justcovidthings". Let's take a look at Jimmy Neesham's tweet.

Me reaching into the fridge for a beer at 12, then 1, then 1:30... #justcovidthings pic.twitter.com/KYSKUsQt3J — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 25, 2020

Prince Charles tested positive for Coronavirus

Many government around the world have asked people to stay indoors in this time of crisis. There are more than 4,70,000 cases of people being reported who are infected with Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic became all the more real when Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, showed mild symptoms of the new coronavirus and his office later confirmed that he had in fact been tested positive for it on Wednesday. The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) has been tested negative but the couple is now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

IMAGE COURTESY: JAMES NEESHAM INSTAGRAM