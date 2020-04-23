No Press Freedom? Human Rights? No Global Media?: Netizens Back Arnab Goswami after Attack

Minutes after the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, social media and Twitter was flooded with responses supporting Arnab and slamming the Congress party. This came after the attackers confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache after being apprehended that they were members of the Youth Congress and had been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

Read: Arnab Goswami Attacked By Congress Goons In Mumbai While Driving Back Home With His Wife

Youth Congress workers attacked Arnab Goswami.



Every Indian is with Arnab and how many peoples you can attack at a time because everyone is Arnab now!



We are with our brave Anchor Arnab Goswami.



I support Arnab Goswami are you?#ArnabAttacked #SoniaGoonsAttackArnab pic.twitter.com/tYu3C9hznh — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) April 23, 2020

#SoniaGoonsAttackArnab



Now they won't cry for Freedom of Press, human rights etc. No intl. news about attack on reporter for questioning Gandhi family.



There are only pseudo-secular, pseudo-liberal, hypocrite people left in the left.#ArnabExposesSonia #ArnabGoswamiAttacked — S.A. (@Ands0S) April 23, 2020

Whole nation will support u...keep going to expose tukde tukde gang...#ArnabGoswamiAttacked — Abhinay kumar (@_Abhinaykumar) April 22, 2020

He is the only reporter who can speak truth without any fear.He strikes fear into the Anti Nationals and Anti India lobby.@republic & @Republic_Bharat has exposed the lobby and India has woken up to the truth.#ArnabSpeaksLibtardBurns#ArnabExposesSonia#IsupportArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/4s6Io7MFUw — Kichu Kannan കിച്ചു കണ്ണൻ (@Kichu_Chirps) April 22, 2020

When a journalist working to expose the culprits of this society n exposing their real faces to the public .. The coward people sends their goons to attack him..#ISupportArnavGoswami #SoniaGoonsAttackArnab pic.twitter.com/TE8MkvaT0z@ArnabGoswamiRtv — Anil Mewada (@AnilMew96049141) April 23, 2020

Read: Arnab Goswami's Video Message After Being Physically Attacked By Congress Goons; Watch

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

And here are visuals of their Toyota Corolla car following the attack:

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by the Congress to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Read: Anupam Kher Terms Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami 'utter Cowardice'; Peers Echo Veteran

After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack.

Here is the full complaint filed by Arnab:

Read: Read Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami's Full Complaint Copy After Physical Attack