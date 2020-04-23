No Press Freedom? Human Rights? No Global Media?: Netizens Back Arnab Goswami after Attack

Social media is flooded with support for Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami after the attack that was unleashed on them by self-confessed Congress workers

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai
Arnab Goswami

Minutes after the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, social media and Twitter was flooded with responses supporting Arnab and slamming the Congress party. This came after the attackers confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache after being apprehended that they were members of the Youth Congress and had been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. 

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

And here are visuals of their Toyota Corolla car following the attack: 

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by the Congress to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack. 

Here is the full complaint filed by Arnab:

