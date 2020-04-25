What Shops Are Allowed To Open In Rural Areas As Per New MHA Guidelines? Details Here

After the MHA announced the reopening of certain non-essential services, it has issued a clarification pertaining to what shops would be open in rural areas

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the reopening of certain shops and non-essential services from Saturday, the MHA has issued a clarification pertaining to the finer points of what shops would be open in rural and urban areas. In its latest press release, the MHA has announced that all shops in rural areas except shopping malls will be opened.

What will be open after this order?

  • All kinds of markets can open in rural and semi-rural areas.
  • All kinds of shops can open in rural areas
  • Sale of non-essential items has been permitted in all kinds of shops in rural areas.
  • Local salons and parlours will be allowed to operate

The MHA, however, has clarified that as specified in the consolidated revised guidelines, all these shops will not be permitted to open in areas, (whether rural or urban,) that are declared as 'containment zones' by respective States/ UTs.

MHA announces reopening of shops 

Announcing a massive decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

