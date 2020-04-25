What Shops Are Allowed To Open In Rural Areas As Per New MHA Guidelines? Details Here

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the reopening of certain shops and non-essential services from Saturday, the MHA has issued a clarification pertaining to the finer points of what shops would be open in rural and urban areas. In its latest press release, the MHA has announced that all shops in rural areas except shopping malls will be opened.

What will be open after this order?

All kinds of markets can open in rural and semi-rural areas.

All kinds of shops can open in rural areas

Sale of non-essential items has been permitted in all kinds of shops in rural areas.

Local salons and parlours will be allowed to operate

The MHA, however, has clarified that as specified in the consolidated revised guidelines, all these shops will not be permitted to open in areas, (whether rural or urban,) that are declared as 'containment zones' by respective States/ UTs.

Clarification:

●In rural areas, ALL shops, except those in shopping malls allowed to open.

●In urban areas, all standalone/neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes & shopping malls are not allowed to open. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 25, 2020

Read: Modi Govt Announces Reopening Of Shops, Non-essential Services; Here's What's Allowed

MHA announces reopening of shops

Announcing a massive decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

#COVID19 update

All registered shops regd under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions.



Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls pic.twitter.com/NNz9abgWdA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

Read: Imran Khan's Ramzan Greeting Begins By Berating Pakistan, Ends With Praising China

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates