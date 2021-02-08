'Loss Of Rs 1,500 Cr': Power Minister On Hydel Power Project Damage Due To U'khand Floods

As the rescue operation continues to save people stuck at Tapovan's tunnel due to Uttarakhand glacier burst, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh on Monday said that the operation is likely to continue throughout out the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday. He said the forces have been able to access up to 60 to 70 metres of the tunnel with further 180 metres to go.

"People are stuck inside. We have gotten 60-70 metres, more 180 metres to go. This operation will take the whole night. Top priority is to save people stuck inside," Singh said.

Speaking of the Hydel power plant, he said the flash floods due to glacier burst has caused an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crores to National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) as silt in huge amount has been accumulated at the Hydel plant and desilting will have to be done in order to restart the plant.

Around 34 people are trapped inside the tunnel. We've been able to access up to about 70 metres inside the tunnel, we've to further move for about 180 metres. Communication has not been established yet: Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK. Singh #Uttarakhand https://t.co/1hYGspoa8L pic.twitter.com/qVlvp6uBfz — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

READ | Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates:14 Bodies Recovered; Aerial Rescue Missions Resume

READ | ITBP's Rescue Efforts In Uttarakhand Flood Win Praises; Bollywood Celebs Send 'big Salute'

About 140 people missing

A multi-agency including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and some state disaster response teams carried out operation overnight to rescue an estimated 34 people trapped inside a big tunnel at Tapovan. The tunnel has been blocked with slush, debris and silt.

"Our teams are working overnight to rescue about 30 workers who are trapped in the tunnel. Specialised equipment for such operations has been deployed. We are hopeful we will able to rescue everyone," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey told PTI while adding that nearly 300 ITBP personnel are currently deployed at the site.

The deluge due to flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has so far killed 14 people while over 140 are missing, PTI has reported on Monday quoting officials.

The glacier burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda, an official spokesperson said on Sunday while adding that there is no danger of downstream flooding, and the rise in water level has been contained, as per the information given by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

READ | Uttarakhand Disaster: Ramesh Pokhriyal Reviews Rescue Op; 'doing Everything To Save Lives'

READ | Uttarakhand Disaster: 'Was Against Power Projects On Ganga, Tributaries,' Says Uma Bharti