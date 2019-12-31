LS Speaker Om Birla Pays Tribute To Late Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o-Yhoshu who passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. He said that Vikho-o-Yhoshu will always be remembered for his contributions to the country. The Nagaland Assembly Speaker died at the age of 67 after battling lung cancer for several months.

नागालैंड विधानसभा अध्यक्ष श्री विखो-ओ-योशू जी के निधन से दुख हुआ। ईश्वर से उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूँ। देश और समाज के लिए किये गए कार्यों के लिए आपको हमेशा याद किया जायगा। भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) December 31, 2019

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Nagaland Assembly Speaker Shri Vikho-o-Yhoshu. I pray his soul rest in peace. You will always be remembered for the works you have done for the country and society. Soulful tribute," said Om Birla in his tweet.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader is survived by wife and 10 children.

PM Modi condoles Vikho-o Yhoshu's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, describing him as a diligent leader who was devoted towards development of the state. Yhoshu (67) died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling lung cancer for several months.

Anguished by the demise of the Speaker of Nagaland’s Assembly, Er. Vikho-o Yhoshu. He was a diligent leader who devoted his life towards the progress of Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in these moments of sadness. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2019

About Vikho-o Yhoshu

Nagaland Assembly Speaker and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was undergoing treatment in Mumbai after being diagnosed with the disease early this year. Yhoshu was elected to the state Assembly thrice from Southern Angami-1 constituency in Kohima district.

In 2008 and 2013, he had won the seat as a candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and served as Advisor and Parliamentary Secretary of various departments before joining the NDPP ahead of the state elections in 2018. He won for the third consecutive term from Southern Angami-1 seat in the 2018 assembly election and was elected as Speaker of the state Assembly.

