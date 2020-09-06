Ludhiana Police Sell 'Corona Care Kit' At Affordable Price Amid COVID-19 Surge

As the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the country, the Ludhiana Police is offering 'Corona care kit' to citizens at affordable prices. Police commissioner R Agarwal has said that each kit contains 18 items including a pulse oximeter, vitamin and zinc tablets. Citizens can buy these kits at Rs 1,700 which is less than the market price which is said to be around Rs 4,000.

COVID-19 in Punjab

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,808 with 69 more fatalities in Punjab while the infection tally jumped to 61,527 with 1,515 new cases on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin. Punjab has 15,870 active COVID-19 cases and so far, 43,849 people have been cured of the infection.

Twelve new deaths were reported from Ludhiana; 10 from Ferozepur; eight each from Amritsar and Jalandhar; four from Patiala; three each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Pathankot and Rupnagar; two each from Faridkot, Sangrur, Moga, Barnala and Hoshiarpur and one each from Kapurthala and SBS Nagar, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,515 new cases were reported on Saturday. Among places which reported new cases included Jalandhar (254), Ludhiana (208), Mohali (146), Patiala (138), Amritsar (132), Gurdaspur (113), Hoshiarpur (105), Bathinda (100) and Mansa (49).

