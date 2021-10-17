Madhya Pradesh: 4 Injured After Car Rams Into Crowd During Durga Idol Immersion In Bhopal

In a terrible incident, four people were injured, including a child, when a car speeding backwards rammed into a crowd in Bhopal during the immersion of a Durga idol. According to reports, the tragedy occurred on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday at a railway station at the Bajaria crossing. It was brought to light, though, since it was caught on camera.

#WATCH Two people were injured after a car rammed into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal's Bajaria police station area yesterday. Police said the car driver will be nabbed.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rEOBSbrkGW — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Police said, the car driver fled the scene by driving in reverse gear, and one of the injured, Roshan Mahawar, 16, was carried for a few metres by car, according to reports. Mahawar has been admitted to Hamidia hospital, where his condition is described as critical said reports. Chetan Sahu, 26, and Surendra Sen, 25, have been identified as the other two injured. They suffered minor injuries. All of the injured are from the Bhopal neighbourhood of Chandbad, according to reports.

The footage shows a grey car with two or three persons inside speeding backwards and ploughing into a crowd assembled for the immersion of a Durga idol. According to reports, police have begun an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to determine the vehicle's plate number. Following the accident, devotees raised a ruckus and demanded that police officers be held accountable for failing to maintain traffic flow. As per reports, senior police officers arrived on the scene and took command of the situation.

Massive road accident in Chhattisgarh during Durga idol immersion

Notably, this tragedy occurs just one day after a speeding car struck people on their way to immerse a Durga idol in Pathalgaon, Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. A speeding SUV ran over twenty persons at a Durga idol immersion parade in Pathalgaon, Jashpur, Chattishgarh, killing one. The two-car occupants have been apprehended, and 17 people have been injured and are being treated at two hospitals.

The accused have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, both of Madhya Pradesh, who were going through Chhattisgarh, according to the Jashpur SP Office. He went on to say that action is being taken against them. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel offered Rs 50 lakh compensation for the man's relatives on Friday evening, according to news agency ANI.

