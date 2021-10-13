Odisha: Miniature Artist Creates Goddess Durga Idol With Ice Cream Sticks In Puri

A miniature artist from Puri, Odisha, created a one-of-a-kind idol of Goddess Durga out of 275 ice cream sticks for Navaratri. "It took me six days to complete this artwork," artist Biswajeet Nayak told ANI on Tuesday.

"I have built the miniature art of “Durga Maa face”. Using a total of 275 ice cream sticks. This time I have also designed a new type of mandala art on the statue. We will celebrate the “Durga Puja” by complying with the COVID-19 guidelines," said Nayak.

The size of the idol must be less than four feet, according to instructions given by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in September about the observance of Durga Puja during COVID-19. The criteria stipulated that the number of participants is limited to seven. The BMC mandated that no public gatherings be permitted during the Durga Puja and that the Puja be held in indoor-like circumstances.

There will be no immersion ceremony. The idols will be drowned in artificial ponds built for the purpose of the local authority. The instructions further said that there should be no public viewing or darshan by the general public or devotees at Puja Pandals or mandaps. Puja organisers must seek approval from the District Magistrate. The clearance will be granted by the Commissioner of Police for the areas under the jurisdiction of Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar.

First female idol-maker from Jharkhand

Madhvi Pal, a Ranchi local, is said to be Jharkhand's first female idol creator. She said that following her late husband's death, she decided to take over her late husband's idol-making business in Ranchi. She stated, "I started this in 2012 after my husband died. It was his business. I will continue doing this as long as I am alive. When he died, the environment at my house was very depressing because he was the only bread-earner in my family. I have two kids, so after him, the responsibility laid on me and then I decided to carry forward his business because I was left the only provider of my family." She went on to claim that after her husband died, she had a difficult time running the business because she was the family's sole breadwinner. Pal added that she was continuously concerned about the well-being of her coworkers.

