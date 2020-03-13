Madhya Pradesh Government Shuts Schools To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced that classes in government and private schools across the State will remain suspended until further orders. However, it has allowed examinations to be conducted as per schedule.

MP govt shuts schools

"Classes in government and private schools to remain suspended until further order in the state in wake of coronavirus outbreak," a statement read. "Examinations of Class 5, Class 8, Class 10 & Class 12 (of all boards) to take place as per schedule," the statement added.

At least 75 people have been confirmed with coronavirus in India and one death has been reported. A 76-year old man from Karnataka died on Thursday "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19." A PIB release went on to state that he had a travel history of visiting Saudi Arabia and also had a known case of hypertension and asthma. This marks the first death due to coronavirus in India.

On Wednesday evening, the Union Government announced that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic.

Globally, around 5,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 1,34,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

