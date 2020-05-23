‘Not Amended Lockdown Order’ Clarifies Maharashtra Govt, No Air Travel Allowed Yet

In a breaking update on Saturday, the Principal Secretary to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bhushan Gagrani has informed that the state government has not amended its lockdown order dated May 19, yet. Under the May 19 order, air travel has been restricted and continues to remain so until stated otherwise.

This comes as a possible hurdle for the Centre's order which has announced the resumption of domestic air travel from May 25.

Centre commences domestic air travel

On Wednesday, after announcing the commencement of domestic air flights, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that there will be new fare structure to keep flight travel affordable. He said that for this fare structure sets a minimum and maximum level for three months - for e.g. Delhi-Mumbai flight fare will be set Rs 3500 and the maximum level at Rs 10000. Flight routes had been divided into 7 sections-flying times of fewer than 40 minutes, from 40 to 60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and from 180 to 210 minutes.

India under lockdown

On Sunday, the Centre announced the extension of India's nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown till May 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown, allowing the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Since then, several states have released their own state guidelines - most easing the lockdown. Currently, India has 1,25,101 cases, with 51,784 recoveries and 3720 deaths.

