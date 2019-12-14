Maha National Law University Student Council President Backs CAB, Shares Press Release

In a bid to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, President Pratik Irpatgire led student council of the Maharashtra National Law University shred a press release on Friday, December 13. The Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes on Wednesday, followed by President Ram Nath Kovind's assent to validate the bill on Thursday.

Press release in support of CAB 2019

While the opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, the press release asserted the implementation of CAB to be "moral move for protecting the human rights of the minorities living in India".

"The history of India in terms of religion and culture has always been diverse since the age-old civilisation. However, for achieving the preambular object in the form of sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic government India cannot turn a blind eye on such cruel violence and atrocities committed by its neighbouring countries," stated the Press release.

Furthermore, the release stated that the neighbouring countries of India are majorly the Islam Dominated countries, and the people who migrated to India were the victims of the anti-social elements. The release added that the bill will act as a boon to all those neglected and deprived class who have migrated to India from neighbouring countries.

"Unfortunately, the discussions and the debates on the bill have been distorted by the oppositions in both the houses on the principles of secularism. One shouldn’t look at this bill from the perspective of Anti- Muslim or Anti- Secular. India is still a secular country safeguarded by the Constitutional provision."

Have a look at the entire Press Release-

What is the CAB?

The CAB seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. The CAB was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday after a day-long debate. Two days later, the Upper House of the Parliament cleared the Bill with a majority of 125-105.

