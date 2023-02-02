Maha: Two Contractors Booked For Negligence As Worker Falls To Death From Under-construction Building

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two contractors of a construction company on the charge of negligence that led to the death of a carpenter, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, Sunilkumar Gautam, 40, died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Badlapur area, he said.

"The incident occurred around 1 pm on Tuesday when the victim was working in a 16-storey under-construction building. He lost balance, due to which he fell down and died on the spot," the official of Badlapur police station said.

The brother of the deceased claimed that the construction company and its contractors did not provide any safety gear to the workers, which resulted in the death, he added.

Based on his complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) against two contractors, he said.

