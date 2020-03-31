Karnataka Police Tracks Down More Than 50 Foreign Nationals Who Attended Markaz Nizamuddin

In view of the religious programme organised at the Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March despite the Coronavirus scare, the Karnataka police, on Tuesday, has tracked down more than 50 foreign nationals who attended the event. Out of the individuals tracked, 19 are from Kyrgyzstan, 20 from Indonesia, 4 from South Africa, 3 from Gambia and the rest from the UK, France and USA. Apart from these individuals, 300 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters have been quarantined so far.

'Govt enumerating number of attendees'

Earlier in the day, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also stated that the state government is enumerating the number of attendees and have started contact tracing process of all attendees. While the government could not confirm the number of attendees as of yet, he assured that the government will ensure that there is no local spread of the pandemic due to these attendees. Refusing to divulge the conversation he has had with Delhi and the Central government, he added that the government is doing its best.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed that of the 89 cases which have been hospitalized from the area - two are on ventilator support, in his daily press briefing. He added that while all 97 cases in Delhi are being analysed - 41 cases have foreign travel history with 22 cases are family members of those who tested positive - some may be due to Markaz event. He added that 1538 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz- 441 of which have symptoms of COVID-19 and 1107 under quarantine. While 24 cases have tested positive, the others' results are awaited.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus.

On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

