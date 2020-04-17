'Will Not Be Tolerated': Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot Condemns Attack On Policemen In Tonk

Condemning the horrific attack on policemen in Rajasthan's Tonk, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot stated that any attack on the 'Corona warriors' will not be tolerated. Sachin Pilot added that an enquiry had been lodged and that seven persons had been named in the FIR and were detained. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the police personnel.

I condemn the unfortunate attack on police personnel on duty in Tonk. The injured policemen had to undergo treatment, I pray for their speedy recovery. An attack on #CoronaWarriors will not be tolerated. An inquiry has been ordered. 7 persons named in the FIR have been detained. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 17, 2020

Police attacked in Tonk

As per Police, on Friday, five policemen were injured when they were attacked in Rajasthan's Tonk. This happened when cops were patrolling in the areas where curfew has been imposed. Three of the policemen have been admitted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Two of them have head injuries.

Rajasthan: Three police personnel injured after they were attacked while patrolling in Tonk today. Vipin Sharma, Additional SP says, "police party was attacked in 'Kasaai mohalla'. We have brought some people for interrogation, investigation underway". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/qdGULRzr3N — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

'Attack was pre-planned'

Speaking to Republic TV earlier in the day, Rajasthan Police said that the attack was pre-planned. Police said: "There was crowd. We told them to go inside. But there were 100- 125 people who attacked us. The incident happened in Kasai mohalla. Their intention was not good. We just saved our lives."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra told Republic TV that strict action should be taken against those who attack doctors. He said, "We should not hesitate taking action against them. Coronavirus is a major disease, people should be aware that doctors are working for their betterment only. Be it Moradabad, Punjab or Tonk, attackers should not be spared.

