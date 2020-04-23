Maharashtra: 778 COVID-19 Cases Reported In A Single Day; Death Toll Rises To 283

With 778 fresh novel coronavirus cases detected in Maharashtra on Thursday, the state's COVID-19 tally soared to 6,427. Overall, 840 persons have recovered from COVID-19 so far. Moreover, 14 deaths- 6 from Mumbai, 5 from Pune and one each from Navi Mumbai, Nandurbar and Dhule were reported in the day, taking Maharashtra's death toll to 283. At least 7 out of the deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and heart disease. With 4205 confirmed cases and 167 deaths, Mumbai remains the major hotspot in the state.

Meanwhile, a total of 96,369 laboratory samples have been collected till now. According to the Maharashtra Public Health Department, there are 477 active containment zones in the state currently. While 1,14,398 persons are in home quarantine, 8,702 have been admitted to a quarantine centre. It has been specified that there are 208 Category-1 hospitals, 483 Category-2 hospitals, and 782 COVID Care Centres in the state containing 1,61,499 beds. Moreover, 6077 ICU beds and 2509 ventilators are available in these hospitals.

Raj Thackeray writes to Maharashtra CM

Earlier in the day, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray giving suggestions pertaining to the rejuvenation of the state economy in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Highlighting that restaurants and canteens had been shut for 35 days, Raj Thackeray called upon the state government to allow them to operate a parcel service with social distancing measures. Thereafter, the MNS chief pointed out that the state treasury was fast depleting due to the absence of economic activity in the lockdown period.

This demand comes even as the Centre has clearly put a ban on the sale of liquor during the lockdown period. Claiming that excise duty on liquor amounted to a yearly gain of Rs.14,000 crore for the Maharashtra government, he contended that there was "no harm" in opening wine shops. Maintaining that this would commence much-needed income flow for the state, Raj Thackeray asserted that this money could be used to provide PPE kits to the healthcare staff and free meal service for the people.

