These Are The 2 Super-critical Letters The SC Has Sought On Maharashtra's Govt Formation

Following an crucial hearing on the legality of Maharashtra Government formation on Sunday, the Supreme court has directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, to produce the following letters at 10.30 am tomorrow-

- Governor's order on November 23, inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a government - The letter of Devendra Fadnavis to the Governor claiming a majority

A three-judge SC bench heard the petition of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP on Sunday at 11.30 AM, challenging Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation. The Justice Ramana-led SC bench further said that it will pass appropriate orders on Monday morning following the submission of the letters sought by the court. Plea for an immediate floor test will be considered after considering the order of the Governor. Towards this, notice was issued to the Centre, Maharashtra govt, CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

In a dramatic turn, while Shiv Sena asked for an immediate floor test, NCP has stated that "We are ready for a floor test today." NCP has stated that the Governor's move to invite Devendra Fadnavis to form a government was a complete betrayal and entailed an annihilation of democracy.

Meanwhile, Mukul Rohatgi who was representing BJP and two independent MLAs, argued that the Maharashtra Governor’s decision was not subjected to judicial review and that the action of the Governor is immune.

He said, "The power of the president of the Governor is his individual discretion not guided by the cabinet," adding "If you (Sena-NCP-Congress) were keen to form the government, you would have formed the government in 17 days."

