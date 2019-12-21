Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 10 Meal; 50 Centres To Be Set Up Initially

On the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the government would make available ‘Shiv Bhojan’, a meal costing just Rs.10. Mentioning that 50 centres would be opened in the initial phase, CM Thackeray observed that feedback will be taken for the further expansion of the scheme across the state.

He asserted that the first centre selling the Shiv Bhojan would be inaugurated soon and invited all the MLAs for its launch. Earlier, Thackeray had announced a loan waiver scheme wherein loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh would be waived off.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “To honour the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our government has decided to commence a scheme to give ‘Shiv Bhojan’ - a meal worth Rs.10 for the poor people. Initially, 50 centres will be set up across the state. And after getting the much-needed experience, we will move towards expanding the scheme as we had promised in our manifesto. Its inauguration will be held very soon. I invite all of you to attend the inauguration.”

"आमच्या सरकारने असं ठरवलं आहे की गोरगरिबांना १० रुपयांमध्ये शिवभोजन देण्याची योजना आम्ही सुरू करत आहोत."

-मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री. उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे pic.twitter.com/ZBoHJSrpLf — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 21, 2019

Rs 10 thali introduced in BMC

The initiative was promised both in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and Shiv Sena's manifesto. The CMP, which has been drafted by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress for the smooth functioning of the Maharashtra government, had promised to "provide cheap and efficient food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 only."

On December 19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation introduced a thali for only Rs.10 in its canteen. The meal comprises two vegetable dishes, two chapatis, rice, and dal. For now, the thali option is available only after the BMC’s employees.

