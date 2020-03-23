Maharashtra CM Uddhav Tells People To Stay At Home; 'Don't Play With Your Health'

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in an appeal asked the people to abide by the lockdown imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. As the positive cases in the state soars to 89, Thackeray asked people to not play with their healths and that of the others around them.

Asking people to not crowd the roads, the Shiv Sena chief announced that Section 144 has been imposed in the state that restricts the assembly of four or more people. Furthermore, informed that everything apart from the essential services have been brought to a halt. State transport and private bus services have been completely suspended. Making the announcement, Uddhav Thackeray on March 22 said that the prohibitory orders were imposed from Monday to ensure social distancing. He announced that only essential services including medicines, groceries, banks, etc will remain open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out those flouting the lockdown rules, as Coronavirus count in the country stands at 369 as per recent statistics. On March 22, millions of Indians stayed indoors in an overwhelming response to PM Modi's call to maintain a day of 'Janta Curfew' and express gratitude towards the essential service providers.

Even as the country attempted a one-day lockdown on Sunday to curb the spread of Coronavirus, plenty of people in parts of the country rallied on roads in groups post 5 PM in response to PM Modi's call to exude appreciation by clapping or clanging. Brazenly disregarding the Prime Minister's appeal to practice self-isolation and maintain social distancing, groups of people took on the streets in various parts of the country, in what may seem like a celebration.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

The total number of Coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to 89 with 15 more coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 14 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, they said. Meanwhile, the state also reported a death due to the deadly disease taking its tally to three and overall eight in India. A 68-year old Philippines citizen passed away on Sunday night. Gujarat, Bihar, and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Punjab, the ministry said.

