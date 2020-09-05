Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Sanctions 16.50 Crore For Flood Relief In Nagpur

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray sanctioned financial aid of Rs. 16.50 crores for the people affected by floods in Nagpur on Friday. According to the Chief Minister's Office, this relief fund will be used to help the people of the flood-affected areas to rebuild and repair their houses. This amount approved by Uddhav Thackeray will be also be used to provide people with household goods as well as for making shelters and for the relief camps. The CMO shared the information via Twitter soon after the floods in Nagpur district of Maharashtra damaged the crops in the area.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today sanctioned ₹16.50 cr financial assistance for those hit by floods in the Nagpur division. This includes financial assistance for household goods, shelters & essentials. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 4, 2020

Nagpur Floods

The farmers of Nagpur district of Maharashtra were adversely affected by the floods as the water entered the fields and extensively damaged the crops. Locals from the affected villages said that they haven't seen anything like this before and this is the first time that floods have caused so much damage to the crops in Nagpur district of Maharashtra. People have also left their homes after the water flooded the village and damaged their homes.

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 39 Lakhs; WHO Predicts Vaccine By Mid-2021

Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike Of 19,218 COVID Cases, Fatality Rate At 3.01%

A local farmer Rajaram Pahune Nilaj said, "I have never seen a flood like this before. I have 22 acres of land but due to floods, the crop has been destroyed. Nothing is left on my farm." "I have heard about severe floods from my father and grandfather but it was not to this extent," said a villager, Rohit Sawant. He further informed that everyone in the village left their homes following the flood.

Read | Shiv Sena Defends Maharashtra Govt Over IPS Transfers Done On 'merit', Slams BJP

Following the rise in the water levels of Kanhan and Kolar rivers of Maharashtra, the villages around the area were severely flooded. Over 2500 villagers were rescued from the flood-affected areas of Nagpur district on August 30, by the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF). The water levels of several rivers of Maharashtra rose on August 31 due to incessant rainfall in the catchment area of the rivers in Madhya Pradesh. A portion of a bridge collapsed in Nagpur district due to this which led to the area being cut off.

Read | Maharashtra: Students Can Give Final Year Exam Online, Result To Be Declared By October 31

Read | Shiv Sena Defends Maharashtra Govt's Move To Keep Temples Shut, Cites Rising COVID Cases

(With inputs from ANI)