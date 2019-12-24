Maharashtra: 'Congress Yet To Send Names For Cabinet Expansion," Says NCP's Jayant Patil

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday stated that Congress has not given names to be inducted into the Maharashtra State Cabinet indicating that the Cabinet expansion could be delayed further. This comes after Shiv Sena supremo, Uddhav Thackeray, was sworn in as the Chief Minister on November 28 after forming an alliance with NCP and the Congress and the State still lacks a Cabinet. CM Thackeray is scheduled to chair a meeting on Tuesday to further discuss the cabinet discussion.

Jayant Patil on Tuesday said, "CM Uddhav Thackeray will chair the meeting for cabinet expansion today after which we will announce the date of the expansion. Congress is yet to send the list of names which we are expecting soon." Senior NCP leader, Nawab Malik reiterated his party's position in Ajit Pawar being announced as the Deputy Chief Minister. He added that it is the wish of NCP party workers to have Ajit Pawar as the Deputy CM.

As reported in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday, the number of ministries to be allocated between the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi has been decided. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will expand his cabinet on December 30 at 1 PM. Apart from Thackeray, there are six ministers - two each from the Sena, NCP, and Congress who are functioning currently. According to the Saamana, the Shiv Sena and NCP will bag 10 Cabinet and 3 Minister of State positions each. On the other hand, Congress is likely to get only 10 ministries. While a prospective list of NCP and Sena names was ready, there was a delay on the part of Congress to finalise the names. It is expected that Congress President Sonia Gandhi will take a decision in this regard in the next one-two days.

Portfolio allocation in Maharashtra

On December 12, the portfolios were allocated to the ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. While Sena bagged Home, Urban Development, Environment, Forests, Industries and Mining and Agriculture, NCP was allocated portfolios such as Rural Development Water Resources, Finance, and Public Health. On the other hand, Congress is handling the Public Works Department, Education, Women, and Child Development and the Tribal Development ministries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in charge of all other portfolios that have already not been allocated to any Minister.

(With ANI Inputs)