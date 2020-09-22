Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise 18,390, Total Tests Cross 60 Lakh

With 18,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases touched 12,42,770 on Saturday, state health department data revealed.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose by a whopping 20,206, taking the tally of recovered cases to 9,36,554. The recovery rate in the state has touched 75.36%, as against the national average of 80.86%.

The death toll surged to 33,407 after 392 patients succumbed to the highly infectious disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.69%, while that of India's is 1.60%.

Out of the 392 deaths reported today, 243 are from the last 48 hours and 81 are from last week. Rest 68 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 68 deaths, 20 occurred in Pune, 7 in Ahmednagar, 7 in Nagpur, 7 in Thane, 5 in Kolhapur, 5 in Palghar, 4 in Satara, 2 in Nashik, 2 in Solapur, 1 in Chandrapur, 1 in Jalna, 1 in Osmanabad, 1 in Raigad, 1 in Washim, 1 in Mumbai and 3 of Karanataka residents.

As of September 22, there are 2,72,410 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

READ | Maharashtra: 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 29 Fresh Deaths

READ | Good News:106-year-old Maharashtra Woman Defeats COVID-19; Hospital Staff Gives Farewell

Currently, 18,70,200 people are under home quarantine and 34,982 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 60,17,284 laboratory samples, 12,42,770 have been tested positive (20.65%) for COVID-19 till date.

Amid the surge in infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the 'My family-My Responsibility' campaign with an aim to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.

Thackeray said the crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million COVID-19 cases. He also urged people to follow all social distancing norms to control the virus spread.

(Image: Twitter/@MahaDGIPR)

Follow Coronavirus LIVE Updates

READ | Maharashtra: Amravati COVID-19 Count Reaches 11,578, Death Toll 247