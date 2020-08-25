Maharashtra: COVID-19 Cases Top 7 Lakh; 12,300 Patients Recover In Last 24 Hrs

With 10,425 people testing positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed cases rose to 703823 on Tuesday, the state health department said.

The number of recovered patients rose by whopping 12,300 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 5,14,790. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 73.14%, close to the national average of 75.92%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 22,794 on Tuesday after 329 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. After updating figures, the state health department noted that out of those 329 deaths reported today, 241 are from the last 48 hours and 44 are from last week. Rest 44 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 44 deaths, 10 occurred in Aurangabad, 10 in Thane, 8 in Ahmednagar, 6 in Kolhapur, 3 in Nashik, 3 in Pune, 2 in Nagpur, 1 in Latur and 1 in Satara. Maharashtra's case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 3.24%, as against India's 1.84%.

As of August 25, there are 1,65,921 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 12,53,273 people are under home quarantine and 33,668 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 37,24,911 laboratory samples, 7,03,823 have been tested positive (18.89%) for COVID-19 until August 25.

With ever-increasing infections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The state government has already relaxed many lockdown restrictions. We have also developed an adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state. However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain," he said.

Situation in key districts

In the state capital Mumbai, 587 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 1,37,683. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 17,938 active cases while 7,477 patients have died. For over a month now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 1,24,261, of which it has 18,921 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 6,514 while it is 9,059 in Nagpur. Cases in Pune district have surged to 1,55,039, of which there are 42,177 active cases.

