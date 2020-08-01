Maharashtra: COVID-19 Death Toll At 15,316; Recoveries Jump By 10,000 In 24 Hrs

Maharashtra has reported 9,601 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 4,31,719, state health department data showed.

The death toll rose to 15,316 after 322 patients succumbed to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.55%, way above the country's 2.15%.

Meanwhile, 10,725 patients were discharged after recovery in the same period, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,66,883. The recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 61.82%, as against the nation's 64.53%.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,49,214.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Outbreak easing

Currently, 9,08,099 people are under home quarantine and 38,947 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 21,94,943 laboratory samples, 4,31,719 have been tested positive (19.66%) for COVID-19 until August 1.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,047 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 1,15,331. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 20,731 active cases while 6,398 patients have died. For weeks now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 94,564, of which it has 31,946 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 5,951 while it is 3,133 in Nagpur.

Cases in Pune district have surged to 91,930, of which there are 46,345 active cases. Concerned over the spike, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district and chaired a meeting of elected representatives, including MP and MLAs, and took stock of the situation and the local administration's response to the pandemic so far.

READ | India COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) Lowest At 2.15% Since First Lockdown: Centre

State extends lockdown till August 31

Maharashtra government on Wednesday, extending its current lockdown till August 31, issued guidelines for 'Mission Begin Again'. Under the new guidelines, apart from the current relaxations, malls and market complexes have been allowed to reopen from August 5 without theatres, food courts, and restaurants from 9 AM to 7 PM. The guidelines have not mentioned anything on reopening religious places which remain shut across Maharashtra.

READ | Mumbai Sees 1059 New COVID Cases; Growth Rate Slows To 0.91% With Doubling Rate At 77 Days

READ | Maharashtra Allows Reopening Of Malls, Market Complexes With Conditions In New Guidelines