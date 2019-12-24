People Are Being Provoked By Parties For Sake Of Politics: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis On CAA

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, December 24, stated that a few parties, in order to create instability in the country, are doing politics over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to the media in West Bengal, he said, "Politics is being done over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and people are being provoked. There is an attempt to create instability in the country by a few parties." Speaking about the citizenship law, he stated that "the law is not against anyone but is for the people who were religiously persecuted."

Fadnavis slams Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal Chief Minister had staged a three-day protest march opposing the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). During the march, she led thousands of protesters and on the last day, she walked through the iconic Howrah Bridge. Hitting out at the chief minister, Fadnavis said, "Mamata Banerjee's stand on CAA is against people who were persecuted."

Nationwide protests against CAA, NRC

In the wake of the newly amended Citizenship Law, several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. After the violence erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia university where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests, students across the country staged protests in solidarity. It spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

