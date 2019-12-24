CAA Protests: Petition In SC Seeks 'stern Action' Against Those Disturbing Peace, Harmony

Amid the violent protests in the country against the amended citizenship law, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to take "stern legal action" against those disturbing peace and harmony in the country over the Act. The petition filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda sought a direction to declare the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, "constitutional" in accordance with the Constitution of India.

'Identify and take strict action against political parties...'

The petition also sought a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to "identify and take strict action against the political parties spreading false rumours and violence in the country" in the name of the Citizenship Act. Inter Alia, petitioner Dhanda has also demanded advertisements regarding the Act to be publicised extensively through newspapers and electronic media.

On Tuesday, the UP Police stopped Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were on their way to meet the families of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. The Congress leaders returned to Delhi. Meanwhile, the PM Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the National Population Register (NPR) that seeks to create a list of the "usual residents" of the country. Moreover, anticipating protests, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in Mandi House. Sansad Marg has also been closed and the traffic diverted. Amid the rising protests against CAA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a protest rally in Kolkata.

Protests erupt across India

At least 140 people were detained as protests by students and activists against the amended Citizenship law erupted in Delhi. The opposition stepped up protests with the Congress holding a 'Satyagraha for unity' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat and its ally DMK leading a massive rally in Chennai. Several protests are planned across the country on Tuesday. The Jamia Coordination Committee has also called for a protest march. The BJP, meanwhile, will take out a ‘support rally’ in Ahmedabad as it did on Monday in Kolkata which was led by party chief JP Nadda. More than 20 people have died in the protests against the new law since it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11.

