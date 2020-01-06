'Labourer Should Be At Centre Of Industrial Policy', Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the labourer should be at the centre of any amendment in the state's industrial policy. He was addressing a meeting of the Maharashtra Industries department. "Employment generation is a challenge and any new amendment to the industrial policy in the state should ensure that the labourer is the focus and centre point," he said.

'An international exhibition centre would be set up'

He said employment generation, along with investment, should be the criteria for industries to get concessions. The CM said industries should take up the task of providing skill training to youth. Thackeray said an international exhibition centre would be set up in Navi Mumbai.

The new Maharashtra government's list of portfolios for ministers was approved on Sunday by the state's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The development came after the allocation of portfolios was delayed by a month since the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress formed government in the state. While Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party was the biggest winner with most of the state's key cabinet berths, many leaders are apparently unhappy with their portfolios.

NCP bags important ministries

Among the big five ministries, the Shiv Sena has only managed to get Urban Development Department (UDD) while the NCP has bagged most of the important ministries like Home, Finance and Housing followed by the Congress which managed to take away Revenue and Public Works (PWD). CM Thackeray has retained only the General Administration Department (GAD), Law and Judiciary, IT, and Public Relations while the UD department has been allotted to Sena’s Eknath Shinde.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray was given Environment, Protocol, and Tourism. The Sena has mostly managed to retain the departments it held in the previous BJP-led government. Those are Industries, Transport, Environment, and MSRDC. These departments were allotted to Subhash Desai, Anil Parab, Aaditya Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde respectively. Among Sena’s ministers of state or junior ministers, Shambhuraje Desai has got Home (Rural); Abdul Sattar has got Revenue, Rural Development, Port Lands and Special Assistance.

(with PTI inputs)