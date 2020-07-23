'Local Trains Not Running As It's Impossible To Ensure Social Distancing': Maha Health Min

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on July 22 said that the state government is not allowing the local trains to run owing to COVID-19 outbreak since it is "impossible to ensure social distancing" in trains due to large crowds. Rajesh Tope's statement came hours after commuters who waited for the state transport bus for over several hours organised a protest at Nalasopara railway station in Mumbai. Tope said that large crowds in the public transportation posed health risks as it was impossible to follow 2 meters apart protocol on these trains.

“There is no problem with running the trains, but the crowd in local trains is such that social distancing becomes impossible. Hence, we are not allowing," ANI quoted Tope as saying. Further, acknowledging people’s ordeal amid the ongoing pandemic, he added, “Their demand is right but it is not right to violate social distancing guidelines and protest.” While Tope agreed that there were immense challenges faced by the commuters due to the health crisis severity in India, he stressed that certain measures were needed. He also emphasized on the importance of health and safety in current times at a press conference.

Protesters broke the barricade at #Nalasopara Railway Station Want trains, say bus travel is unaffordable. pic.twitter.com/16pwHahexv — Soldier (@ImmanuelRajanN1) July 22, 2020

Don't take law in hand

"Many people travel from this region. But the train journey has been limited. We have no issues allowing people to use trains but social distancing rule do not get followed,” Maharashtra’s Health Minister explained. Moreover, advising people to follow the health safety measures to the maximum against the malignant COVID-19 disease, he added, “I request people not to take law in their hand. Chief Minister will take a call on when to start trains. We will convey to him about people's demand.”

Chief public relations officer of the Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, reportedly said that as many as 200 demonstrators gathered at Nalasopara station on the railway platform to stage protests at about 8.25 am in the morning. He added, people were angry about the state transport bus services being suspended.

As of July 22, Maharashtra recorded 10,576 new coronavirus cases surging the state’s total COVID-19 tally to 3,37,607. As many as 280 fatalities were registered over the course of the last 24 hours.

