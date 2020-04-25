'Decision On Lockdown Extension Post-video Conference With PM Modi': Maha Home Minister

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed that a decision on the extension of the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune would be taken after the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27. Earlier in the day, it was speculated that the current lockdown restrictions will continue in Mumbai and Pune at least till June. According to Deshmukh, the high-level committee of the state government would meet after the PM's video conference with CM Uddhav Thackeray and formally announce the plan pertaining to the lockdown post-May 3.

Read: 96 Maharashtra Police Personnel Test COVID-19 Positive Till Date; 148 Assaults On Police

Anil Deshmukh remarked, ''There is a lockdown in the state as well as the country till May 3. Day after tomorrow, there is video conferencing with the honourable Prime Minister in which the CM, Health Minister and Home Minister of each state will participate. It will take place on April 27 at 10 am. There will be a discussion on what to do about the cities in the Red zone, the cities in the Orange zone and the cities in the Green zone. If we look at the current situation in some cities, there is no option, but to extend the lockdown. After the video conferencing, there will be a high-level committee meeting. Thereafter, the state government will make an announcement pertaining to the extension of lockdown in some cities and a reduction of restrictions in other areas.''

Read: Hindu Body Writes To Maharashtra Guv Over Palghar Mob Lynching; Demands CBI Inquiry

811 cases reported on April 25

Maharashtra witnessed a huge leap in novel coronavirus cases after 811 confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 7628. With a rise of 602 cases since Friday, Mumbai has now recorded 5049 cases and 191 deaths. The Maharashtra Public Health Department mentioned that 1076 persons had been discharged after full recovery.

22 deaths- 13 in Mumbai, 4 in Pune and one each in Pune rural, Malegaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, and Solapur were reported in the day, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 323. 13 of the deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB, etc. A total of 1,08,972 samples have been collected so far.

Read: Mumbai Sees Continued Dip In COVID-19 With 281 Cases In Past 24 Hrs; City Tally At 4870

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA Orders Reopening Of Non-essentials; Cases Soar To 24,942