Mumbai Sees 1276 New COVID Cases; BMC Warns Citizens Of Monsoon Diseases Post-Nisarga

As Mumbai escaped the majority of the damage due to Cyclone Nisarga, the city saw 1276 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 49 deaths on Wednesday. The city's tally currently stands at 43,262 cases with 1417 deaths. 17,472 people have been discharged till date- 259 in the past 24 hours.

BMC warns of monsoon-related diseases

With the heavy rainfall witnessed in the past two days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned that there could be rise in cases of monsoon-related diseases apart from COVID-19 cases. It also advised citizens to not ignore any fever and to self-medicate, stating to watch out for symptoms for the next 7-10 days. While the government was ready to ease restrictions in the city from June 3, the CM ordered all offices to remain shut for the next two days, in preparation for Cyclone Nisarga.

Thackeray launches 'Mission begin Again'

Earlier on Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Mission Begin again phases for Mumbai

Phase 1 (From 3 June 2020) allows Outdoor physical activities like cycling, jogging / running/walking permitted, self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians, garages, all Government offices will function at 15% strength or maximum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase 2 (From 5 June 2020) allows all markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes from 9 am to 5 pm, taxis, rickshaws, four-wheeler, two-wheeler allowed with only essential I + 2.

Phase 3 (With Effect from 8th June 2020) allows all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 669, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. The city is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1849 cases.

