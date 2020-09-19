Maharashtra: More Recoveries Than New COVID-19 Cases Push Active Count Below 3 Lakh

With 21,907 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases touched 11,88,015 on Saturday, state health department data revealed. Reconciliation of COVID-19 cases until September 5 was completed and after de-duplication, making changes as per the residential addresses of patients, there has been a reduction of 1,388 cases in the cumulative case count, the department said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose by a whopping 23,501, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8,57,933. The recovery rate in the state has touched 72.22%, as against the national average of 79.28%.

The death toll surged to 32,216 after 425 patients succumbed to the highly infectious disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.71%, while that of India's is 1.61%.

Out of the 440 deaths reported today, 255 are from the last 48 hours and 122 are from last week. Rest 48 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 48 deaths, 8 occurred in Satara, 7 in Aurangabad, 7 in Nagpur, 4 in Pune, 4 in Thane, 4 in Palghar, 3 in Yavatmal, 3 in Kolhapur, 2 in Nanded, 2 in Sangli, 1 in Ahmednagar, 1 in Chandrapur, 1 in Ratnagiri and 1 in Wardha.

As of September 19, there are 2,97,480 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 18,01,180 people are under home quarantine and 39,831 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 57,86,147 laboratory samples, 11,88,015 have been tested positive (20.53%) for COVID-19 till date.

Two Maharashtra ministers — Nitin Raut and Hasan Mushrif — on Friday said they have tested coronavirus positive. With this, the number of ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, who tested positive for the infection has reached 11 so far.

Amid the surge in infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the 'My family-My Responsibility' campaign with an aim to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.

Thackeray said the crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million COVID-19 cases. He also urged people to follow all social distancing norms to control the virus spread.

Situation in key districts

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 79,489. So far, 5,188 people have died while 1,72,732 have recovered in the district. In total, the district has reported 2,57,409 cases.

Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,82,203 (+2211) and 1,68,805 (+1980) respectively. Among other urban districts, Palghar has 33,417 cases while Nagpur has 62,094.

