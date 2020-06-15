Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-day Spike Of 178 COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Top 1.10 Lakh

Maharashtra on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 178 deaths due to the coronavirus disease, along with 2786 fresh cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,10,744, including 56,049 recoveries and 4128 deaths. The state health department informed that 5,071 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 50,554 cases active.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,066 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus on Monday, taking the aggregate to 59,293. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 18,732, while that in Palghar stood 2,476. Pune so far has 12,419 cases while that in Nagpur is 1,046.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.61% while the case fatality rate is 3.70%. Currently, 5,89,158 people are in-home quarantine. There are 80,670 beds available in 1547 quarantine institutions and 28,084 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

Furthermore, out of 6,69,994 laboratory samples, 1,10,744 have been tested positive (16.52%) for COVID-19 until June 15.

Breakup of fatalities

Out of the 178 new deaths reported, the health department said 122 were men and 56 women. 91 of them aged over 60 years, 74 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 13 were aged less than 40 years. Information regarding comorbidities of 41 patients is not available yet. 95 out of 137 patients (69.34%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

(Source: Maharashtra health department)

Conclusions of ICMR's sero-survey in 6 districts

The community-based sero-survey conducted by the Indian Medical Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in six districts of Maharashtra in May has found that out of 2358 samples tested for the presence of antibodies in their blood plasma, just 27 tested positive, thereby posting a test positivity rate of 1.13%.

The six districts were Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded and Sangli. The survey was conducted to know the extent of COVID-19 infection in the general population. Presence of antibodies indicates that the person might be infected by the coronavirus, triggering an immune response in the body.

In this survey, blood samples of 40 people from randomly selected 10 groups (400 total) in these districts were tested for the presence of antibodies using ELISA technique developed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The report of this survey has recently been declared and details of six districts in Maharashtra are as follows:

(Source: Maharashtra health department)

In its COVID bulletin, the state health department said the survey shows that the spread of COVID-19 in the general population is "minimal" and that the "lockdown strategy has worked".

"But this also suggests that most of the population in the state has not developed immunity against COVID-19, and therefore, there is strong need to emphasize on the preventive and control aspects of the disease such as physical distancing, handwashing, respiratory etiquettes, sanitation of frequently-touched surfaces etc. Strong focus on effective surveillance and meticulous containment strategy is key in the times to come," the statement said.

Details of district-wise active case:

(Source: Maharashtra health department)

