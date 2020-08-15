Maharashtra Reports Steep Rise In New COVID-19 Cases & Fatalities; 6,844 Recover In 24 Hrs

Maharashtra reported 12,614 new cases of Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,84,754, data from the state health department revealed Saturday.

The number of recovered patients rose by 6,844 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 4,08,286. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 69.82%, closing in on the national average of 71.6%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 19,749 on Saturday after 322 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. After updating figures, the state health department noted that out of those 322 deaths, 226 are from the last 48 hours and 53 are from last week. The rest 43 deaths are from the period before last week.

Out of these 43 deaths, 22 occurred in Thane district, 8 in Pune, 3 in Nashik, 3 in Raigad, 2 in Sangli, 1 in Palghar, 1 in Osmanabad, 1 in Latur, 1 in Jalna and 1 in Buldhana. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the state now stands at 3.38% as against India's 1.94%. As of August 15, there are 1,56,409 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 10,44,974 people are under home quarantine and 37,524 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 31,11,514 laboratory samples, 5,84,754 have been tested positive (18.79%) for COVID-19 until August 15.

Situation in key districts

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,254 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 1,27,716. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 17,581 active cases while 7,086 patients have died. For over a month now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 1,12,638, of which it has 19,542 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 6,293 while it is 7,802 in Nagpur. Cases in Pune district have surged to 1,27,518, of which there are 41,080 active cases.

