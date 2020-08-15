COVID-19: Record 57,381 Patients Recover In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Soars Past 18 Lakh

On a continuous path of registering high single-day recoveries, India has touched another peak of posting the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day. 57,381 patients have recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 18,08,936, the Union Health Ministry said.

With such a high level of recoveries, India's Recovery Rate now stands at 71.6%. To further build on this achievement, 32 States/UTs have exceeded the 50% mark while 12 States/UTs have exceeded the national Recovery Rate.

The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and crossed 11 lakh (pegged at 11,40,716 on August 15). The current active cases (6,68,220) — under active medical supervision — compose the actual caseload of the country. It is 26.45% of the total positive cases as of Saturday, registering a further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision.

CFR at 1.94%

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, up-gradation of clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients by active technical guidance through tele-consultation sessions of AIIMS, New Delhi, etc., have in tandem resulted in seamless efficient patient management, the Health Ministry said. This has ensured that India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94%.

Testing ramped up

The Ministry further said India's TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy has achieved another peak with 8,68,679 tests done in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.85 crore.

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on Saturday consists of 1,465 labs in the country; 968 labs in the government sector and 497 private labs.

These include:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 751 (Govt: 448 + Private 303)

TrueNat based testing labs: 597 (Govt: 486 + Private: 111)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 117 (Govt: 34 + Private: 83)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day on Saturday, said that the entire country is pondering about a vaccine as it is still grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic. In a huge statement, the PM said that blueprint to provide the vaccine is ready and India has 3 COVID-19 vaccines in their testing phases. He said that the country is waiting for the nod of scientists and health experts about the safety and sustainability of the vaccines.

