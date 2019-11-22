Maharashtra Resident Moves SC Against Cong-NCP-Sena Alliance, Terms It "biggest Betrayal"

Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, a resident of Maharashtra has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday against the post-poll alliance of Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. Mentioning that the voters had given a clear mandate to the BJP-Sena alliance, he described the proposed tie-up as the “biggest betrayal" of people’s mandate. He has sought a direction from the SC to restrain the Governor from inviting NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena to form the government. In the scenario that such a government is formed, Singh wants it to be dismissed.

Petition filed in SC by a Maharashtra resident,SI Singh, against post poll alliance of NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress in Maharashtra.The petition sought a direction from SC to restrain Governor of Maharashtra from inviting Congress &NCP to form govt in the state against mandate of people

'Time for offers has ended'

While addressing the media on Friday morning, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated that his party would not ally with the BJP even if it offered 'Lord Indra's throne'. He also reiterated that the Sena would form the government in the State. Furthermore, he stated that the people of Maharashtra wanted Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray to become the Chief Minister.

When asked about the reports that claimed BJP is now ready to share the CM post, Raut said, "The time for offers has ended".Amid the confusion over who will assume the CM position in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut opined, "People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM".

Maharashtra power impasse

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. On Wednesday, Congress President has reportedly given the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena. It is likely that Congress, NCP, and the Sena will formally announce the alliance in Mumbai on Friday.

