Uddhav Thackeray Miffed With BJP For Removing Sena From NDA Without Talk: Sources

While the leaders of the unlikely alliance Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress huddle to form the next government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, has allegedly blamed BJP for the current situation in Maharashtra, at a Shiv Sena MLA meet at Matoshree. Moreover, sources added that Thackeray has expressed his displeasure that the BJP excluded Sena from the NDA. He has claimed that he had expected a word from BJP before such a move, adding no one informed him.

Current scenario in Maharashtra:

Sources report that while the Shiv Sena has been awarded a full-time CM post and several cabinet berths, NCP-Congress has insisted that the Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray be made CM. While NCP and Congress have kept a deputy CM each for itself along with several cabinet berths, sources reveal that Uddhav Thackeray is not keen on becoming CM and is likely to nominate Arvind Sawant or Subhash Desai for the post. While the Common Minimum programme has been finalised by the three parties'respective committees, a final announcement of the cabinet split and CM/deputy CM post is expected on Friday at 6 PM.

Hectic parleys

While Sonia Gandhi greenlighted the alliance on Wednesday, there has been a flurry of meetings held between NCP-Congress leaders, Congress Maharashtra - CWC and NCP-Shiv Sena to nail down the key details of the alliance. Sources further report that Congress had also turned down Shiv Sena's offer to name the alliance ' Maha Shiv Aghadi', choosing the name 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December.

Current Maha Assembly numbers

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

