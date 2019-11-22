Sanjay Raut Says, Shiv Sena Won't Side With BJP Even If They Offered 'Lord Indra's Throne'

Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut, while addressing the media on Friday morning, November 22, said Shiv Sena won't side with the BJP even if offered "Lord Indra's throne". Sanjay Raut also reiterated his claims that Sena would form the government in Maharashtra. When asked about the reports that claimed BJP is now ready to share the CM post, Raut said, "The time for offers has ended".

Sanjay Raut on CM position

Amid the confusion over who will assume the CM position in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut opined, "People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM". When asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the State Governor on Friday, Raut quipped, "Why meet the Governor when the President's rule is in place".

Raut's new poetry

Sanjay Raut on Friday, November 22, came out with a new poem hinting at govt formation in Maharashtra. Taking to microblogging website, Twitter, Raut derided, sometimes it is better to step away from certain relations to maintain "self-respect". The statement from Raut comes in the aftermath of the recent fallout between Shiv Sena and the BJP. Raut tweeted a picture in Hindi, which when translated roughly means "Sometimes it is good to come out of some relations, not because of ego but because of self-respect."

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and appropriate distribution of portfolios; the former Chief Minister Fadnavis refused to these demands. Both parties are eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra - which is currently under President's rule. While the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress is still in talks to finalise the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to form an alliance, the BJP has vowed that it will form the next government. Notably, the Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ).

